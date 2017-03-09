Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Thu, 09 March 2017

Jessica Chastain Attends the International Women's Day March in Poland

Jessica Chastain Attends the International Women's Day March in Poland

Jessica Chastain is all smiles as she takes attends the International Women’s Day March on Wednesday (March 8) in Warsaw, Poland.

The 39-year-old actress is in Poland promoting her new film The Zookeeper’s Wife.

While she was taking part in the march, Jessica took to Instagram to share a special message in support of International Women’s Day.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay from the Women’s March in Warsaw. I stand in solidarity with women all over the world today and everyday,” Jessica captioned the below picture.
