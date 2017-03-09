Julia Roberts Takes Her Dogs for a Walk in Malibu

Julia Roberts makes a rare appearance as she steps out in her neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon (March 7) in Malibu, Calif.

The 49-year-old actress went makeup-free as she got some exercise in by walking her dogs.

Up next on Julia‘s film slate is Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Julia voices the new character SmurfWillow in the animated flick which is set to hit theaters on April 7.

Julia has also been busy wrapping production on her upcoming drama Wonder, which she stars in alongside Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.