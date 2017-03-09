Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 4:00 am

Julia Roberts Takes Her Dogs for a Walk in Malibu

Julia Roberts Takes Her Dogs for a Walk in Malibu

Julia Roberts makes a rare appearance as she steps out in her neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon (March 7) in Malibu, Calif.

The 49-year-old actress went makeup-free as she got some exercise in by walking her dogs.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Roberts

Up next on Julia‘s film slate is Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Julia voices the new character SmurfWillow in the animated flick which is set to hit theaters on April 7.

Julia has also been busy wrapping production on her upcoming drama Wonder, which she stars in alongside Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.
Just Jared on Facebook
julia roberts takes her dogs for a walk in malibu 01
julia roberts takes her dogs for a walk in malibu 02
julia roberts takes her dogs for a walk in malibu 03

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Julia Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here