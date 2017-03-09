Top Stories
Julianne Hough & Fiance Brooks Laich Are Big Juicing Fans

Julianne Hough & Fiance Brooks Laich Are Big Juicing Fans

Julianne Hough loves a good pressed juice.

The 28-year-old actress/dancer recently opened up about her routines with fiance Brooks Laich.

“My fiancé and I really got into juicing this past year and bought our own pressed juicer. So we do four juices each for two days and then do it again,” Julianne told Self.com.

Pictured: Julianne and her brother Derek stop by Extra on Wednesday (March 8) at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif.

Photos: WENN
