Justin Bieber Flirts With Ex-Girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram
Is Justin Bieber trying to rekindle things with Sofia Richie?
The 23-year-old entertainer recently commented on an Instagram photo from her Flaunt magazine shoot.
“Ur so pretty,” he wrote, which many fans caught.
Justin and Sofia dated for a couple month last summer and split in September 2016 because they were reportedly never that serious to begin with.
Pictured: Sofia steps out for the DL1961 campaign launch with Jasmine Sanders, Shaun Ross, Winnie Harlow and more at The Nice Guy on Wednesday evening (March 8) in Los Angeles.
This cant be happening.. @justinbieber @sofiarichie pic.twitter.com/GLQ4HkpMlv
— Apriella || ifb (@Apriella14) March 8, 2017