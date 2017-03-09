Justin Bieber Flirts With Ex-Girlfriend Sofia Richie on Instagram

Is Justin Bieber trying to rekindle things with Sofia Richie?

The 23-year-old entertainer recently commented on an Instagram photo from her Flaunt magazine shoot.

“Ur so pretty,” he wrote, which many fans caught.

Justin and Sofia dated for a couple month last summer and split in September 2016 because they were reportedly never that serious to begin with.

Pictured: Sofia steps out for the DL1961 campaign launch with Jasmine Sanders, Shaun Ross, Winnie Harlow and more at The Nice Guy on Wednesday evening (March 8) in Los Angeles.