Thu, 09 March 2017 at 7:11 pm

Kate Mara & Lily Collins Discuss How Their Confidence Came With Age

Kate Mara & Lily Collins Discuss How Their Confidence Came With Age

Kate Mara and Lily Collins look so stunning in their latest feature for Glamour magazine’s April issue, on national newsstands March 14 and available now on Glamour.com.

When the actresses were asked to redefine beauty in 2017, they both opened up about how getting older has instilled a sense of confidence into how they view themselves. Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Kate on why she feels more comfortable than ever in her 30s: “As I get older I feel much more confident now than I ever did when I was in my early 20s. People always say, ‘Oh, what I would give to be 20 again.’ That’s so unappealing to me. I don’t know if everyone feels that way. Because I just feel more confident. I think the more you get confident with your inner self, the more confident you feel about your outer in your day.”

Lily on why she didn’t always love her brows: “My mom always said the quirky things that make you different are what make you beautiful. But when you’re younger, they’re normally the things that make you insecure. For me, it was my eyebrows. They were overly thick and luscious. So I went to town and plucked them. When you get older, [you realize] the things that define your differences are beautiful.”

Also featured in the issue are Annalise Basso, Brit Marling, Halston Sage, Jenny Slate, Martha Hunt, Sabrina Carpenter, Tinashe, Yara Shahidi, Jen Atkin, and more.

For more from Kate and Lily, head to Glamour.com.

10+ pictures inside of Kate Mara, Lily Collins, and more inside the issue…

