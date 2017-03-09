Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 4:14 pm

Kate Middleton Says Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are Both 'Becoming Really Good Friends'

Kate Middleton has opened up about her two adorable kids, George and Charlotte!

While attending a dedication and unveiling of The Iraq and Afghanistan memorial on Thursday (March 9) in London, the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge revealed some details about her children while having a sweet “mummy chat” with a fellow parent as she and Prince William and his brother Prince Harry helped Queen Elizabeth unveil the special war memorial at the ceremony.

“She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge,” Samantha Burge, wife of Warrant Officer Class 2 Chris Burge, told reporters (via People).

“We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat,” added Samantha, who has two daughters in close age range to George and Charlotte. “[She said] they are both becoming really good friends, George and Charlotte. I wanted a mummy talk. I wanted to talk about something else than [war].”

FYI: Kate is wearing a Micheal Kors coat.
