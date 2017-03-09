Kate Middleton Says Prince George & Princess Charlotte Are Both 'Becoming Really Good Friends'

Kate Middleton has opened up about her two adorable kids, George and Charlotte!

While attending a dedication and unveiling of The Iraq and Afghanistan memorial on Thursday (March 9) in London, the 35-year-old Duchess of Cambridge revealed some details about her children while having a sweet “mummy chat” with a fellow parent as she and Prince William and his brother Prince Harry helped Queen Elizabeth unveil the special war memorial at the ceremony.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton

“She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge,” Samantha Burge, wife of Warrant Officer Class 2 Chris Burge, told reporters (via People).

“We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat,” added Samantha, who has two daughters in close age range to George and Charlotte. “[She said] they are both becoming really good friends, George and Charlotte. I wanted a mummy talk. I wanted to talk about something else than [war].”

FYI: Kate is wearing a Micheal Kors coat.