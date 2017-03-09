Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West in 'KUWTK' Promo - Watch Now

The new promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians just debuted, and it’s promising to be one of the most dramatic seasons yet.

In the teaser, Kim Karadshian dramatically talks about her Paris robbery. Later in the promo, she also talks about Kanye West‘s concert meltdown back in November. He was hospitalized for several days.

In another memorable moment, Scott Disick screams that he is a “sex addict” during the family’s trip to Costa Rica, where he is reported to have brought a mystery girl with him in another hotel room.

