Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 12:39 am

Kristen Stewart Covers Up New Buzzed Hair Arriving in NYC

Kristen Stewart Covers Up New Buzzed Hair Arriving in NYC

Kristen Stewart keeps her head down as she arrives at JFK airport on Wednesday night (March 8) in New York City.

The 26-year-old actress covered up new bleached and buzzed hairdo as she quickly made her way to her ride outside of the airport.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen debuted her new ‘do last night at the premiere of her new film Personal Shopper in Los Angeles.

The French psychological thriller is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 10.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart covers up new buzzed hair arriving in nyc 01
kristen stewart covers up new buzzed hair arriving in nyc 02
kristen stewart covers up new buzzed hair arriving in nyc 03
kristen stewart covers up new buzzed hair arriving in nyc 04
kristen stewart covers up new buzzed hair arriving in nyc 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kristen Stewart

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here