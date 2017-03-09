Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 8:01 pm

Kristen Stewart Glams Up in Chanel with Her Fierce New Hair!

Kristen Stewart hits the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Personal Shopper on Thursday (March 9) at Metrograph in New York City.

The 26-year-old actress put her fierce new buzz-cut on display with a glam dress!

Earlier in the day, Kristen wore a pair of jeans to head into the studio for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She was also seen in another casual outfit before getting ready for the premiere.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Chanel dress at the premiere. She is wearing Brunello Cucinelli striped pants in the candids.
Kristen Stewart

