Kristen Stewart Wanted to Shave Her Head For a Long Time

Kristen Stewart is opening up about her daring new haircut.

The 26-year-old actress talked about it during her appearance on The Today Show on Thursday (March 9) in New York City.

“I’m doing a movie in a couple of weeks called Underwater, and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working on an oil rig on the bottom of the ocean floor, so, for me, it was like, it’s practical,” Kristen said. “I’m not going to be able to have touch-ups once I have the helmet on. I must shave my head.”

“I wanted to do this for a long time for novel sake,” she added. “At some point in your life you want to be able to do that [rubbing her head].”

She continued, “The director suggested it. I was like, ‘That’s a great idea! You should take credit for that one, and I am game…It feels amazing. I just want to head bang all day.”