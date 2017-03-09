Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 9:29 pm

Kristin Chenoweth Joins Noah Wyle in CBS Pilot 'Perfect Citizen'

Kristin Chenoweth Joins Noah Wyle in CBS Pilot 'Perfect Citizen'

Kristin Chenoweth is set to star alongside Noah Wyle in the upcoming CBS legal drama pilot Perfect Citizen.

The possible new series will be executive produced by The Good Wife‘s Craig Turk and Sons of Anarchy‘s Paris Barclay.

Perfect Citizen centers on Deck (Wyle), the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot and the other half thinks he’s a traitor,” according to Deadline.

Kristin is set to play Jessica, “the heartbeat of the firm who got her name on the door by outworking and out thinking the Ivy Leaguers.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kristin Chenoweth, Noah Wyle, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here