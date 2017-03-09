Kristin Chenoweth Joins Noah Wyle in CBS Pilot 'Perfect Citizen'

Kristin Chenoweth is set to star alongside Noah Wyle in the upcoming CBS legal drama pilot Perfect Citizen.

The possible new series will be executive produced by The Good Wife‘s Craig Turk and Sons of Anarchy‘s Paris Barclay.

“Perfect Citizen centers on Deck (Wyle), the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot and the other half thinks he’s a traitor,” according to Deadline.

Kristin is set to play Jessica, “the heartbeat of the firm who got her name on the door by outworking and out thinking the Ivy Leaguers.”