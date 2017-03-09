Kylie Jenner & Tyga Couple Up For Disneyland Trip

Kylie Jenner and Tyga spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The longtime couple was spotted walking around Disneyland with some bodyguards on Wednesday (March 8) in Anaheim, Calif.

The couple has been pretty low-key lately after spending Valentine’s Day together in New York City the month before.

“The Beautiful #kokokollection is launching this Thursday 3pm as brand new singles! Only on KylieCosmetics.com 💄 can’t wait @khloekardashian @kyliecosmetics,” Kylie wrote on Instagram that day, which you can see below.