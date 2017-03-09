Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 12:45 pm

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Couple Up For Disneyland Trip

Kylie Jenner and Tyga spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The longtime couple was spotted walking around Disneyland with some bodyguards on Wednesday (March 8) in Anaheim, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

The couple has been pretty low-key lately after spending Valentine’s Day together in New York City the month before.

“The Beautiful #kokokollection is launching this Thursday 3pm as brand new singles! Only on KylieCosmetics.com 💄 can’t wait @khloekardashian @kyliecosmetics,” Kylie wrote on Instagram that day, which you can see below.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Kylie Jenner, Tyga

