Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Nina Agdal Cuddles Up to Him After Dinner

Leonardo DiCaprio waits at the valet with his girlfriend Nina Agdal after having dinner at the Vietnamese restaurant Crustacean on Wednesday night (March 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old model was seen resting her head on her man’s chest and cuddling up to him while waiting for their car to arrive.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Nina recently joined Leo, 42, at the parties following the Oscars, but she walked the red carpet separately from him at the Vanity Fair Party. He attended the show to present the award for Best Actress.