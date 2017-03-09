Linkin Park & Kiiara Debut 'Heavy' Music Video - Watch Here!

Linkin Park and Kiiara go through all the feels together in the just released music video for their hit “Heavy“!

The track – co-written by hit-making duo Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter – is the lead single off of the band’s – Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn – upcoming album One More Light, due out May 19th via Warner Bros.

“She had said a few times in different interviews.. they would ask, what’s your favorite band? and she’d say Linkin Park. I knew about her before, before her single “Gold” had blown up,” Mike told Ryan Seacrest about working with Kiiara. “I thought, ‘what a weird thing, I never thought this girl would be a Linkin Park fan’. And eventually we met and were talking and stuff. This song came up and when the idea of getting a female vocalist on it came, the first person I thought was Kiiara.”

“Heavy” is also available on Spotify and iTunes!



Linkin Park – ‘Heavy’ feat. Kiiara (Music Video)