Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 1:01 pm

Linkin Park & Kiiara Debut 'Heavy' Music Video - Watch Here!

Linkin Park & Kiiara Debut 'Heavy' Music Video - Watch Here!

Linkin Park and Kiiara go through all the feels together in the just released music video for their hit “Heavy“!

The track – co-written by hit-making duo Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter – is the lead single off of the band’s – Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn – upcoming album One More Light, due out May 19th via Warner Bros.

“She had said a few times in different interviews.. they would ask, what’s your favorite band? and she’d say Linkin Park. I knew about her before, before her single “Gold” had blown up,” Mike told Ryan Seacrest about working with Kiiara. “I thought, ‘what a weird thing, I never thought this girl would be a Linkin Park fan’. And eventually we met and were talking and stuff. This song came up and when the idea of getting a female vocalist on it came, the first person I thought was Kiiara.”

Heavy” is also available on Spotify and iTunes!


Linkin Park – ‘Heavy’ feat. Kiiara (Music Video)
