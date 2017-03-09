Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 6:16 pm

Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now! (Video)

Live-Action 'Little Mermaid' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now! (Video)

The first trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of the classic Little Mermaid story has been released!

The film is not, however, based on Disney’s animated feature, but rather puts a twist on Hans Christian Andersen’s famous 1837 tale.

This Little Mermaid movie will take place in the Deep South, following two siblings (William Moseley and Loreto Peralta) who visit a circus in Mississippi with the hopes of finding the real-life Little Mermaid (Poppy Drayton)

The film also stars Oscar-winning actress Shirley MacLaine and is directed by Blake Harris and Chris Bouchard.

Meanwhile, Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid – which Lin-Manuel Miranda will be writing new music for – is still in early development.

Look out for Harris and Bouchard‘s live-action Little Mermaid later this year, and watch the trailer below!


The Little Mermaid 2017 – Official Trailer
