Lorde Drops New Song 'Liability' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Check out this first listen to Lorde‘s newly-released song Liability!

The 20-year-old singer just debuted the track, which is off her second full-length album Melodrama, dropping on June 16.

Lorde once again teamed up with producer Jack Antonoff, whom she also worked with on her first single “Green Light.”

Listen to the new song below!

