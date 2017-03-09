Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 2:26 pm

Lorde Drops New Song 'Liability' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Lorde Drops New Song 'Liability' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Check out this first listen to Lorde‘s newly-released song Liability!

The 20-year-old singer just debuted the track, which is off her second full-length album Melodrama, dropping on June 16.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

Lorde once again teamed up with producer Jack Antonoff, whom she also worked with on her first single “Green Light.”

Listen to the new song below!

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Lorde’s new song “Liabilty”?

Click inside to read the lyrics to Lorde’s “Liability”…
Photos: Brendan Walter
Lorde, Music

