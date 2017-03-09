Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 7:44 pm

Madonna's New Short Film Documents the Fight for Gender Equality - Watch 'Her-Story'

Madonna celebrated International Women’s Day by releasing a 12-minute short film that documents the fight for gender equality.

The film begins with audio from the speech that the entertainer gave at the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. back in January.

“To accept this new age of tyranny where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people,” Madonna says in the clip. “Where being uniquely different might truly be considered a crime. The revolution starts here.”

The short film, titled Her-Story, was directed by Luigi & Iango for Vogue Germany.
  • LolaLola

    shut up vadge. and stop photoshopping yourself.

