Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen do a rare interview and photo shoot for Net-a-Porter’s The Edit‘s latest issue.

Here’s what they had to share:

Mary-Kate, on life with her husband Olivier Sarkozy: “I think we’re lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Ashley, on staying away from social media: “Because we don’t dive into that whole world [of social media] and we don’t have Facebook, we’ve never been connected to our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered in that sense.”

Mary-Kate, on never doing photo shoots: “We’re used to being on the other side of the camera and managing the process, so it’s hard for us to do [shoots]. That’s why you have models.”

