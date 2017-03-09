Nick Viall's 'Bachelor' Finale Teased as 'Historic' - Watch Promo!

The Bachelor finale is airing live on Monday (March 13) – and we’re being promised a huge finale with a big twist!

“I’m just, like, torn up inside,” Nick says in the promo. “The worst feeling I’ve ever felt before. What if she says no?”

After the final rose is given out, the promo promises a “Bachelor first” happening live in during the special. Will Nick and his chosen girl get married? Is Nick still single?

In addition, the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, tweeted, “Monday’s live season finale is going to be historic!!! Believe me…”

