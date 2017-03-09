Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 10:13 am

Nick Viall's 'Bachelor' Finale Teased as 'Historic' - Watch Promo!

The Bachelor finale is airing live on Monday (March 13) – and we’re being promised a huge finale with a big twist!

“I’m just, like, torn up inside,” Nick says in the promo. “The worst feeling I’ve ever felt before. What if she says no?”

After the final rose is given out, the promo promises a “Bachelor first” happening live in during the special. Will Nick and his chosen girl get married? Is Nick still single?

In addition, the creator of The Bachelor, Mike Fleiss, tweeted, “Monday’s live season finale is going to be historic!!! Believe me…”

Click inside to watch the promo for Monday’s finale…
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Nick Viall, The Bachelor

