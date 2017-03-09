Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 9:10 am

Nicole Kidman is finally explaining her very awkward clapping at the 2017 Oscars, which went viral when she was captured on camera!

“Yes, I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like, ‘Gosh, I want to clap, I don’t want to not be clapping,’ which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’ So therefore, I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own so it was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it,” Nicole said on the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O. “It’s like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?”

So there you have it – Nicole‘s weird clapping was because of her ring!
