Octavia Spencer Reveals The Best Advice She's Ever Received (& It Came From Whoopi Goldberg)

Octavia Spencer does a bright and fun photo shoot for Good Housekeeping‘s latest issue, on newsstands March 14.

Here’s what the 46-year-old The Shack star had to share:

On the best advice she’s ever received: “The best advice I ever received was from Whoopi Goldberg, who told me to be true to myself. It seems like a cliché until you’re faced with a major decision that will impact your life.”

On her favorite outfit: “My go-to outfit is a pair of form-fitting jeans and a beautiful, classic top. Sometimes I’ll pair it with a blazer and nice pumps!”

On what makes her most proud: “Through it all, I’m most proud of my family. That means both the family I was born into and the family that chose me — my friends.”

