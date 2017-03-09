Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 12:06 pm

Octavia Spencer Reveals The Best Advice She's Ever Received (& It Came From Whoopi Goldberg)

Octavia Spencer Reveals The Best Advice She's Ever Received (& It Came From Whoopi Goldberg)

Octavia Spencer does a bright and fun photo shoot for Good Housekeeping‘s latest issue, on newsstands March 14.

Here’s what the 46-year-old The Shack star had to share:

On the best advice she’s ever received: “The best advice I ever received was from Whoopi Goldberg, who told me to be true to myself. It seems like a cliché until you’re faced with a major decision that will impact your life.”

On her favorite outfit: “My go-to outfit is a pair of form-fitting jeans and a beautiful, classic top. Sometimes I’ll pair it with a blazer and nice pumps!”

On what makes her most proud: “Through it all, I’m most proud of my family. That means both the family I was born into and the family that chose me — my friends.”

For more from Octavia, visit GoodHousekeeping.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
octavia spencer good housekeeping feature 01
octavia spencer good housekeeping feature 02
octavia spencer good housekeeping feature 03

Credit: Amanda Friedman/Good Housekeeping
Posted to: Magazine, Octavia Spencer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here