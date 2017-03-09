Paul Wesley Jets to Toronto to Direct 'Shadowhunters' Episode

Paul Wesley tries to keep a low profile in a baseball hat and black outfit as he arrives at an airport on Tuesday night (March 7) in Toronto, Canada.

The 34-year-old Vampire Diaries actor was spotted snapping a few selfies as he waited for his ride.

Paul is in Toronto to direct an upcoming episode of the Freeform show Shadowhunters.

Paul has directed several episodes of The Vampire Diaries, but this is his first time directing Shadowhunters.

He also took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at the script.

