Paula Patton Films 'Somewhere Between' Stunt Scenes in a Water Tank

The first photos of Paula Patton on the set of her upcoming television series Somewhere Between have been released!

The 41-year-old actress was seen braving the chilly temperatures outside while filming a drowning stunt scene in a huge water tank on Thursday (March 9) in Vancouver, Canada.

Paula was seen falling into the water, which thankfully was heated!

In the upcoming ABC summer series, Paula plays “Laura Price. She’s not crazy, but she knows that her daughter Serena is going to be murdered. She doesn’t know who the murderer is, or why she’s killed, but she knows exactly when it will happen, where and how. Despite this, all of her attempts to keep her daughter safe fail and Serena’s fixed, unmovable, terrifying fate keeps her directly in the path of her killer,” according to Variety.