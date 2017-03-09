Thu, 09 March 2017 at 11:04 am
Paula Patton's Nanny Calls 911 Over Robin Thicke (Audio)
- Paula Patton‘s nanny says Julian Thicke is begging to not go with his father in 911 audio – TMZ
- This young YouTube star got slimed and JJJ was there to catch it on video – Just Jared Jr
- Diddy pays tribute to Notorius B.I.G. on the 20 year anniversary of his death – Gossip Cop
- The trailer for Gerard Butler‘s end of the world movie Geostorm is here – Lainey Gossip
- Samantha Bee is destroying the media – TooFab
- Game of Thrones season 7 is coming soon! – MTV
- The secret to McDonald’s french fries so you can make them at home – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Paula Patton, Robin Thicke
Sponsored Links by ZergNet