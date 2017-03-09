Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 2:40 am

Pharrell Williams Wears Face Mask While Flying Into L.A.

Pharrell Williams Wears Face Mask While Flying Into L.A.

Pharrell Williams is seemingly afraid to get sick.

The 43-year-old musician and producer was spotted wearing a face mask while touching down at LAX Airport on Wednesday (March 8) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pharrell Williams

Pharrell was returning from France where he stepped out for several events at 2017 Paris Fashion Week.

“We are nothing without women and today the world will see that. Got on my red, too. Today should be a holiday. #strengthinnumbers,” he recently tweeted about International Women’s Day.
Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
