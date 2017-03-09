Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 10:49 pm

Rachel Bilson & Kaitlin Doubleday Join 'Nashville'!

Rachel Bilson & Kaitlin Doubleday Join 'Nashville'!

Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday are heading to Nashville!

After tonight’s spring finale of season five of Nashville, it was announced that the two actresses will be joining the second half of the season, which does not have a premiere date yet.

Rachel and Kaitlin join the hit show after Connie Britton‘s character was killed off the show earlier this season.

“We welcome Rachel and Kaitlin into our incredibly talented ensemble,” said executive producer Marshall Herskovitz told Variety. “We fondly anticipate the second half of the season filled with surprising twists and turns that make Nashville so beloved by the fans.”

Rachel is best known for her role on The O.C. while Kaitlin appeared on Empire.

As of now, no information on their roles has been announced yet.

Nashville originally appeared on ABC for the first four seasons, before getting picked up by CMT.

See Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday’s announcements inside!

Music city, here I come🎧#nashvillecmt

A post shared by @rachelbilson on

This will definitely be a change of pace! #NashvilleCMT

A post shared by Kaitlin Doubleday (@kaitlindday) on

Photos: Getty
