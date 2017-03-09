Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 6:00 am

Reese Witherspoon Honors Her 'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars on International Women's Day

Reese Witherspoon Honors Her 'Big Little Lies' Co-Stars on International Women's Day

Reese Witherspoon looks pretty in a denim skirt as she makes her way to lunch on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress was earlier spotted in a floral-printed dress as she made her way to an early morning spa session.

Later that day, Reese took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her Big Little Lies co-stars – Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz – on International Women’s Day.

“Happy #InternationalWomensDay <3 I feel so lucky to work alongside such talented, strong, fearless, inspirational women! I am so proud of each and every one of these ladies for telling stories about their life experiences and the experiences of other women. It’s so important and can truly change the world. ✨ Let's use today to tell the women who inspire us how much they mean to us! xo," Reese captioned the below collage of pics.

