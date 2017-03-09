Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 3:22 pm

Richard Simmons Had a 'Welfare Check' Weeks Ago & Here's What LAPD Concluded

  • Richard Simmons was visited by LAPD after reports that he is being held hostage – TMZ
  • What happened to the Flavor of Love contestants? – Wetpaint
  • Zayn Malik teases new music – Just Jared Jr
  • What is going on with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna? – DListed
  • Bella Thorne shows off her cheerleading moves – Hollywood Tuna
  • Watch a sneak peek from Lady Gaga‘s appearance on Ru Paul’s Drag Race - Towleroad
  • The ultimate guide to every Disney star who has dated each other – J-14
