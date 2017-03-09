Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 7:00 am

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Grab a Late Night Coffee

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Grab a Late Night Coffee

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary share a laugh as they step out to grab coffee on Wednesday night (March 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It was recently reported that the 39-year-old musician and his ex wife Paula Patton are nearing the end of their custody battle over their six-year-old son Julian.

Robin took to Instagram on Wednesday to honor his mom Gloria Loring on International Women’s Day.

“Happy International Women’s Day! Love you Mommy. Love to All Mommy’s and Daughters,” Robin captioned the below pic of his mom with Julian.

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Just Jared on Facebook
robin thicke april love geary grab a late night coffee 01
robin thicke april love geary grab a late night coffee 02
robin thicke april love geary grab a late night coffee 03

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: April Love Geary, Celebrity Babies, Gloria Loring, Julian Thicke, Robin Thicke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here