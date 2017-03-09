Robin Thicke & April Love Geary Grab a Late Night Coffee

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary share a laugh as they step out to grab coffee on Wednesday night (March 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It was recently reported that the 39-year-old musician and his ex wife Paula Patton are nearing the end of their custody battle over their six-year-old son Julian.

Robin took to Instagram on Wednesday to honor his mom Gloria Loring on International Women’s Day.

“Happy International Women’s Day! Love you Mommy. Love to All Mommy’s and Daughters,” Robin captioned the below pic of his mom with Julian.