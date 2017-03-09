Ryan Reynolds Is Definitely Excited for Zazie Beetz to Join 'Deadpool' Cast!
Ryan Reynolds keeps a low profile while walking around town on Thursday (March 9) in New York City.
The 40-year-old actor made a big announcement that day and revealed that the role of Domino in his upcoming movie Deadpool 2 will be played by actress Zazie Beetz.
Ryan shared a photo of dominoes pieced together, with some extra black dots added to the pieces, to spell out Zazie‘s full name. “Domino Effect,” he captioned the pic.
Later, Ryan shared a photo of the comic book “Deadpool & The Mission for Money” with Zazie‘s head placed on Domino’s body! See below.
Zazie Beetz Effect. pic.twitter.com/Kvtyk1aI7O
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 9, 2017