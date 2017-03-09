Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 10:03 pm

Ryan Reynolds Is Definitely Excited for Zazie Beetz to Join 'Deadpool' Cast!

Ryan Reynolds Is Definitely Excited for Zazie Beetz to Join 'Deadpool' Cast!

Ryan Reynolds keeps a low profile while walking around town on Thursday (March 9) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actor made a big announcement that day and revealed that the role of Domino in his upcoming movie Deadpool 2 will be played by actress Zazie Beetz.

Ryan shared a photo of dominoes pieced together, with some extra black dots added to the pieces, to spell out Zazie‘s full name. “Domino Effect,” he captioned the pic.

Later, Ryan shared a photo of the comic book “Deadpool & The Mission for Money” with Zazie‘s head placed on Domino’s body! See below.
