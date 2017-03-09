Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 6:03 pm

Samantha Bee Apologizes for Saying Brain Cancer Patient Has 'Nazi Hair'

Samantha Bee Apologizes for Saying Brain Cancer Patient Has 'Nazi Hair'

Samantha Bee has apologized to a brain cancer patient named Kyle Coddington who she said has “Nazi hair” after the man’s sister pointed out that his hair was due to his treatment.

The Full Frontal comedian commented on several attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference as having “Nazi hair” due to their partially shaved heads.

Kyle‘s sister Megan tweeted a screencap of the segment and said, “When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having ‘Nazi hair.’ He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat.”

Samantha replied to the tweet. See below.
