Samantha Bee Apologizes for Saying Brain Cancer Patient Has 'Nazi Hair'

Samantha Bee has apologized to a brain cancer patient named Kyle Coddington who she said has “Nazi hair” after the man’s sister pointed out that his hair was due to his treatment.

The Full Frontal comedian commented on several attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference as having “Nazi hair” due to their partially shaved heads.

Kyle‘s sister Megan tweeted a screencap of the segment and said, “When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having ‘Nazi hair.’ He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat.”

When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX — Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017

