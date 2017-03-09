Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 4:02 pm

'Vampire Diaries' EP Julie Plec Explains Series Finale Death

'Vampire Diaries' EP Julie Plec Explains Series Finale Death

The Vampire Diaries will claim – at least – one last victim in its series finale tomorrow night.

It has been confirmed that one of the core characters will die during the final hour.

This likely includes Stefan (Paul Wesley), Dmaon (Ian Somerhalder), Caroline (Candice King), Bonnie (Kat Graham), Matt (Zach Roerig), and Alaric (Matt Davis).

We recently caught up with executive producer Julie Plec about what went into that decision.

“It just sort of felt that when you’re dealing with life and death things – in this case, will Mystic Falls burn? Will it survive? – someone is going to have to be murdered in the fight against the bad guy,” Julie told us. “So there were a lot of discussions about who that should be. And the choice of who it was, was made entirely out of character, bringing a character full circle to its proper conclusion.”

The Vampire Diaries series finale airs Friday, March 10 @ 8PM on The CW.

To read more of our interview with Julie, head over to
JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
the vampire diaries finale clip bonnie dead 01
the vampire diaries finale clip bonnie dead 02
the vampire diaries finale clip bonnie dead 03
the vampire diaries finale clip bonnie dead 04
the vampire diaries finale clip bonnie dead 05

Photos: The CW
Posted to: Exclusive, Interview, Julie Plec, Television, Vampire Diaries

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here