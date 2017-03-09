'Vampire Diaries' EP Julie Plec Explains Series Finale Death

The Vampire Diaries will claim – at least – one last victim in its series finale tomorrow night.

It has been confirmed that one of the core characters will die during the final hour.

This likely includes Stefan (Paul Wesley), Dmaon (Ian Somerhalder), Caroline (Candice King), Bonnie (Kat Graham), Matt (Zach Roerig), and Alaric (Matt Davis).

We recently caught up with executive producer Julie Plec about what went into that decision.

“It just sort of felt that when you’re dealing with life and death things – in this case, will Mystic Falls burn? Will it survive? – someone is going to have to be murdered in the fight against the bad guy,” Julie told us. “So there were a lot of discussions about who that should be. And the choice of who it was, was made entirely out of character, bringing a character full circle to its proper conclusion.”

The Vampire Diaries series finale airs Friday, March 10 @ 8PM on The CW.

To read more of our interview with Julie, head over to

