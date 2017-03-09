Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 9:46 pm

'Walking Dead' Actors Hold Hands at Fan Event in Spain!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Andrew Lincoln, and Norman Reedus hold hands while posing on the red carpet at The Walking Dead fan event on Thursday (March 9) in Madrid, Spain.

The actors were joined at the event by the show’s executive producer and special make-up effects creator, Greg Nicotero. He has won two Emmys for his work on the show!

The four men stopped in Lisboa, Portugal the day before for another fan event.

Earlier in the week, Andrew was in London to film his scenes for the Love Actually reunion alongside his former co-star Keira Knightley.
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Andrew Lincoln, greg nicotero, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Walking Dead

