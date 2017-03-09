Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017

Who is Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' About? His Inspiration Reveals Her Identity

Who is Ed Sheeran's 'Galway Girl' About? His Inspiration Reveals Her Identity

Ed Sheeran‘s “Galway Girl” from his latest album Divide probably still has you dancing, but take a quick break and find out who he wrote the catchy song about!

The muse behind the 26-year-old singer’s track revealed her identity in a recent interview with an Irish radio station. (via Capital FM)

The mystery muse is not his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, as some might suspect, but rather fiddle player “in an Irish band” Niamh Dunne from the band Beoga.

Niamh explained, “We were over in Suffolk last year recording with him, so that was kind of when the song came together. I suppose I was in front of him so he just wrote a song about what was in front of him so that was how it came about.”

“It started with a mutual friend of ours, Foy Vance,” Niamh added. “They were on tour together and they played some of Beoga’s tracks in the van together and Ed liked it so when he was making his new album he emailed us and asked if we would be up for doing some recording.”

Pictured: Ed leaving the Rum Kitchen in Notting Hill after enjoying a meal with his record label to celebrate his new album on Thursday (March 9) in London, England.


Click inside to listen to Ed’s “Galway Girl”…
Photos: AKM-GSI
