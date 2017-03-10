Top Stories
Fri, 10 March 2017 at 8:07 pm

Amal Clooney Meets with U.N. Secretary-General After Speaking Out Against ISIS

Amal Clooney Meets with U.N. Secretary-General After Speaking Out Against ISIS

Amal Clooney is taking even more action after delivering a powerful speech yesterday calling on the United Nations to investigate ISIS.

The 39-year-old international human rights lawyer – who is currently pregnant with her and husband George Clooney‘s twins – met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at United Nations Headquarters on Friday (March 10) in New York City.

The two snapped a pic while shaking hands in front of the symbol of the United Nations. Head to our gallery to see it!

Amal represents ISIS survivor Nadia Murad with the hopes of making ISIS leaders accountable for the genocide against Yazidi people in Iraq.
