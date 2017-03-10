Another Vampire Diaries Spinoff May Be in the Works!

The Vampire Diaries just aired its series finale and The Originals is heading into its fourth season, but it looks like there could be another spinoff in the future!

The series finale episode alluded to a new story for one of the characters and executive producer Julie Plec has been hinting that there’s more to come for the beloved cast.

“I see…a future for either The Originals or another piece of the franchise to launch off of the end of The Originals. So I look forward to being able to play around in that sandbox and see if I can make something of it,” Julie told THR.

She added, “There’s a lot of different things floating around in my head and the first thing I’m going to do is not write and take a vacation. And then when I come back on the other side of that I’m going to go back to work.”

The Originals‘ fourth season is set to air on March 17 on the CW.