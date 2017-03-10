'Avatar' Sequel Won't Be Ready for 2018, James Cameron Says

If you were looking forward to the next movie in the Avatar franchise next year, you’re going to have to wait longer.

Director James Cameron has revealed that the sequel will not be ready for a 2018 release.

“Well, 2018 is not happening,” he told The Toronto Star. “We haven’t announced a firm release date.”

Cameron is planning four more Avatar movies and all of the scripts have been completed and casting is in place for most of the roles.

“What people have to understand is that this is a cadence of releases. So, we’re not making Avatar 2, we’re making Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5. It’s an epic undertaking. It’s not unlike building the Three Gorges dam,” he added.

Avatar was released in 2009 and it currently holds the record for the highest grossing movie of all time worldwide with a $2.788 billion gross.