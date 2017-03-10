BBC Interview Interrupted by Professor's Kids - Watch the Video!

Anyone who works from home will be able to relate with Professor Robert Kelly, who was interrupted by his kids while being interviewed live on BBC News.

The professor was talking about South Korea when one of his kids opened the door to his office and walked right up to his desk. Robert tried to shoo her away, but she stood in the background.

Then, a baby comes strolling into the room before Robert‘s wife Jung-a Kim comes running into the room to get them out of the office.

You just have to watch it all unfold in the video!



Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News