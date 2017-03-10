Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 12:22 pm

BBC Interview Interrupted by Professor's Kids - Watch the Video!

Anyone who works from home will be able to relate with Professor Robert Kelly, who was interrupted by his kids while being interviewed live on BBC News.

The professor was talking about South Korea when one of his kids opened the door to his office and walked right up to his desk. Robert tried to shoo her away, but she stood in the background.

Then, a baby comes strolling into the room before Robert‘s wife Jung-a Kim comes running into the room to get them out of the office.

You just have to watch it all unfold in the video!


Children interrupt BBC News interview – BBC News
  • http://www.paulwalkerfoundation.org RayonLight

    It just gets better with every view, the little girl walking in like a boss, then her little brother rolling in like a pro, lastly, the mothers entrance, and that mission impossible exit.

    It’s hilarious..

  • Joher

    Lmao it was really funny but I think they both treated the kids kinda rudely

