Fri, 10 March 2017 at 10:35 am

'Beauty and the Beast' 2017 Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

'Beauty and the Beast' 2017 Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The complete soundtrack for the new live-action version of Beauty and the Beast has been released and you can listen to every song right here!

The deluxe edition of the soundtrack includes Celine Dion‘s version of “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” Ariana Grande and John Legend‘s rendition of the classic “Beauty and the Beast,” and Josh Groban‘s version of the new song “Evermore.”

You of course also get to hear cast members Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (The Beast), Luke Evans (Gaston), Josh Gad (Le Fou), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), and more put their own spin on the songs from the original film, as well as some new numbers written for the movie.

Download the album now on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify!
