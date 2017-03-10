Bebe Rexha & G-Eazy Reunite In 'F.F.F.' Music Video - Watch Here!

Bebe Rexha joins forces with G-Eazy again in the music video for their new song “F.F.F.“!

The track, which stands for “Fu*k Fake Friends,” is off the 27-year-old singer’s first part of her debut album All Your Fault: Pt. 1.

This isn’t the first time Bebe and G-Eazy have worked together. The duo have teamed up on G-Eazy’s hit “Me, Myself & I,” which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Bebe is currently on the road as part of her headlining Ain’t Your Fault tour, where she’s hitting Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York among other markets before wrapping March 30th in Washington, DC.



Bebe Rexha – F.F.F. (feat. G-Eazy) [Music Video]