Bobby Cannavale Joins 'Mr. Robot' for Season 3!

Bobby Cannavale has joined the cast of Mr. Robot as a series regular for the upcoming third season!

The 46-year-old two-time Emmy-winning actor will play the role of Irving, a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman.

BD Wong, who has guest starred on the hit FX series, will be promoted to series regular for the new season. He plays Whiterose, the leader of the Dark Army, a Chinese-based hacking organization.

The third season of Mr. Robot is set to premiere on October 2017 and production on the 10 episodes begins this April in NYC.