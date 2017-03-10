Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 4:26 pm

Bobby Cannavale Joins 'Mr. Robot' for Season 3!

Bobby Cannavale Joins 'Mr. Robot' for Season 3!

Bobby Cannavale has joined the cast of Mr. Robot as a series regular for the upcoming third season!

The 46-year-old two-time Emmy-winning actor will play the role of Irving, a laconic, no-nonsense used car salesman.

BD Wong, who has guest starred on the hit FX series, will be promoted to series regular for the new season. He plays Whiterose, the leader of the Dark Army, a Chinese-based hacking organization.

The third season of Mr. Robot is set to premiere on October 2017 and production on the 10 episodes begins this April in NYC.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bobby Cannavale, Mr. Robot, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here