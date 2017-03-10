Top Stories
Britney Spears Hits the Beach in a Tiny Yellow Bikini

Britney Spears Hits the Beach in a Tiny Yellow Bikini

It’s almost the weekend and Britney Spears has her beach body ready!

The 35-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share a few video clips enjoying some fun in the sun on Friday (March 10).

In the vid, Brit can be seen showing off her sculpted body while lounging on the sand in a tiny yellow bikini, posing for the camera and even doing a cartwheel!

“TGIF,” Britney simply captioned the video, adding in a sunshine emoji.

Check out the entire video Britney shared below…

