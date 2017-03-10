Top Stories
Fri, 10 March 2017 at 9:49 pm

Cate Blanchett & Debra Messing Step Out at UN Women for Peace Association Luncheon

Cate Blanchett and Debra Messing have joined forces with UN Women for Peace Association!

The two actresses stepped out at the organization’s March In March Awards Luncheon on Friday (March 10) at the UN in New York City.

“Your hard work, your collaborative spirit and your determination to succeed will continue to be inspiring as we continue to realize a world without violence,” U.N. General H.E. Peter Thomson told attendees of the event.

Cate and Debra were also joined at the event by Martha Stewart, who was an honored guest, and Deborra-Lee Furness, who was given the Hopeland Leadership Award.

Although Deborra‘s husband Hugh Jackman couldn’t make the event, he watched her entire acceptance speech via Skype!

