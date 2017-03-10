Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 8:38 am

Celine Dion's 'Beauty & the Beast' New Original Song: 'How Does A Moment Last Forever' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Celine Dion's 'Beauty & the Beast' New Original Song: 'How Does A Moment Last Forever' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Celine Dion‘s all-new original song titled “How Does A Moment Last Forever” has finally arrived and you can stream it right here!

The legendary singer recorded the soaring ballad as part of the soundtrack for Disney’s highly anticipated live-action movie Beauty and the Beast, which is set to hit theaters on March 17.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

How Does A Moment Last Forever” is set to be performed by Maurice (Kevin Kline) and in a reprise, by Belle (Emma Watson). The track was written by eight-time Oscar winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice.

The original motion picture soundtrack is available on iTunes and all other music outlets now!


Céline Dion – ‘How Does A Moment Last Forever’ (From ‘Beauty and the Beast’)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Celine Dion’s new song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Celine Dion, First Listen, Lyrics, Movies, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here