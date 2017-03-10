Celine Dion's 'Beauty & the Beast' New Original Song: 'How Does A Moment Last Forever' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Celine Dion‘s all-new original song titled “How Does A Moment Last Forever” has finally arrived and you can stream it right here!

The legendary singer recorded the soaring ballad as part of the soundtrack for Disney’s highly anticipated live-action movie Beauty and the Beast, which is set to hit theaters on March 17.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

“How Does A Moment Last Forever” is set to be performed by Maurice (Kevin Kline) and in a reprise, by Belle (Emma Watson). The track was written by eight-time Oscar winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice.

The original motion picture soundtrack is available on iTunes and all other music outlets now!



Céline Dion – ‘How Does A Moment Last Forever’ (From ‘Beauty and the Beast’)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Celine Dion’s new song…