Charlize Theron Is So Bad-Ass in 'Atomic Blonde' Trailer - Watch Now!

Charlize Theron is starring as MI6′s most lethal assassin in the upcoming movie Atomic Blonde and she kicks some serious ass in the restricted trailer for the film!

Here is the movie’s synopsis: “The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.”

The movie was directed by John Wick director David Leitch and it also stars John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, and Toby Jones.

Atomic Blonde hits theaters on July 28.



Atomic Blonde – Restricted Trailer