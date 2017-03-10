Emma Roberts Channels Younger Aunt Julia With New Brunette Hair

Top Stories
Fri, 10 March 2017 at 8:51 pm

Emma Roberts has debuted a darker hairdo – and she looks so much like a younger version of her aunt Julia Roberts!

The 26-year-old Scream Queens actress changed up her look for her role in a film she is currently shooting, dubbing the new color “smoky quartz.”

“#SmokyQuartz for my next movie 🎥,” Emma captioned the Instagram pic below. “Thanks to the best @nikkilee901 @kelcey901 @ninezeroone ❤️.”

Emma was spotted grabbing take-out at Joan’s on Third on Thursday (March 9) in Los Angeles with her brighter red hair – which she debuted late last month – and then rocking the darker ‘do on Friday at LAX Airport.

Emma also sported blonde hair before that for her Scream Queens role.

