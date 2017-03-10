Emma Watson Was a 'Ninja Book-Fairy' on International Women's Day

Emma Watson had the coolest idea on International Women’s Day!

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress left some of her favorite books around the streets of New York City.

Emma partnered with Book Fairies and placed the books – with her handwritten notes inside them – at monuments that celebrate women’s accomplishments.

“Today I’m a red-striking ninja book-fairy out to spread some wise women’s words,” Emma shared on Instagram along with the photo below. “Happy International Women’s Day! @bookfairiesworldwide #IWDOurSharedShelf #IWD #ADayWithoutAWoman.”

Some spots she visited were the Harriet Tubman Memorial, the Joan of Arc Memorial, the Gertrude Stein statue, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Monument.

Pictured: Emma arriving at Good Morning America to promote Beauty and the Beast on Friday (March 10) in New York City, and stopping by the SiriusXM studios for a SiriusXM Town Hall Special to air on Entertainment Weekly Radio that same day.

Harriet Tubman was an American abolitionist and humanitarian. Born into slavery in 1822, she escaped and subsequently rescued around seventy enslaved families and friends. After the American civil war she became an active participant in the struggle for women's suffrage ✊️📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman

Dropping off books at the volunteer-powered and collectively-owned radical bookstore Blue Stockings ✊️📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman

The statue of French patriot and saint Joan of Arc was sculpted by a woman, Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington, in 1915. It was the very first statue depicting a non-fictional woman in NYC and was the only one until the 1980s ✊️📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman

Gertrude Stein was an American novelist, poet, playwright and art collector. She was a leading figure in modernism in literature and art in the early 20th century. She wrote Tender Buttons and Three Lives, as well as work dealing with homosexual themes ✊️📚 #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman