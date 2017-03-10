Top Stories
Fri, 10 March 2017

Emma Watson Was a 'Ninja Book-Fairy' on International Women's Day

Emma Watson had the coolest idea on International Women’s Day!

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress left some of her favorite books around the streets of New York City.

Emma partnered with Book Fairies and placed the books – with her handwritten notes inside them – at monuments that celebrate women’s accomplishments.

“Today I’m a red-striking ninja book-fairy out to spread some wise women’s words,” Emma shared on Instagram along with the photo below. “Happy International Women’s Day! @bookfairiesworldwide #IWDOurSharedShelf #IWD #ADayWithoutAWoman.”

Some spots she visited were the Harriet Tubman Memorial, the Joan of Arc Memorial, the Gertrude Stein statue, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Monument.

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

Pictured: Emma arriving at Good Morning America to promote Beauty and the Beast on Friday (March 10) in New York City, and stopping by the SiriusXM studios for a SiriusXM Town Hall Special to air on Entertainment Weekly Radio that same day.

