Gal Gadot Takes a Knee for New 'Wonder Woman' Poster!

With every day that passes, we are getting closer to the release of Gal Gadot‘s standalone Wonder Woman movie and this new poster is getting us so excited to see the film!

“Believe in Wonder ✨ Here it is, the new poster for #WonderWoman!” the actress captioned the poster on her Twitter account.

Wonder Woman is seen kneeling down on the beach with the colorful sunset in the background. She is seen holding her sword in one hand and her shield in the other.

The Wonder Woman movie, also starring Chris Pine and Robin Wright, is set to hit theaters on June 2.

ARE YOU EXCITED to see Gal Gadot in the Wonder Woman movie?