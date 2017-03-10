Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 6:03 pm

Gillian Jacobs' 'Love' Character Has Lots & Lots of Issues

Gillian Jacobs looks lovely while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (March 9) in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actress opened up about her character on Netflix’s comedy series Love and how she has so many issues.

“She is an alcoholic. She is a drug addict. She has poor impulse control. She is a slacker at work and she’s a sex and love addict,” Gillian said.

When Jimmy brings up that she also has rage issues, Gillian says, “Definitely. She acts out. I tip a lot of things over in the second season. I think at one point I knock over a rack of children’s tuxedos, so a lot to look forward to.”


Photos: ABC
Posted to: Gillian Jacobs, Netflix

