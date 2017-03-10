Gillian Jacobs' 'Love' Character Has Lots & Lots of Issues

Gillian Jacobs looks lovely while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (March 9) in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old actress opened up about her character on Netflix’s comedy series Love and how she has so many issues.

“She is an alcoholic. She is a drug addict. She has poor impulse control. She is a slacker at work and she’s a sex and love addict,” Gillian said.

When Jimmy brings up that she also has rage issues, Gillian says, “Definitely. She acts out. I tip a lot of things over in the second season. I think at one point I knock over a rack of children’s tuxedos, so a lot to look forward to.”



