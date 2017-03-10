Top Stories
Gina Rodriguez Runs Errands with Dog Casper By Her Side!

Gina Rodriguez holds her iced beverage in one hand and her dog Casper‘s leash in the other while running errands on Wednesday (March 8) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old Jane the Virgin actress took to her Instagram account last week to celebrate six months of dating her boyfriend Joe LoCicero.

Gina and Joe met when he was a guest star on her hit CW series.

“Happy 6 months bubba. So happy you slid into my life. #donquijote #realLove #MCE,” she captioned the below clip from his appearance on the show.

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
